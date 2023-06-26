Whoopi Goldberg No Longer Dates Younger Men After Her Divorces

Whoopi Goldberg is no stranger to relationships and, as part of her role on ABC's "The View," she — like all the other women at the table — regularly shares her views which sometimes lead to arguments on current news stories. When a piece about age gaps in dating came up, the talk show host let her co-hosts know that she is basically through with younger people, though she says there are some exceptions.

Goldberg has been in many relationships throughout her life and has been married three times. Something not widely known about Whoopi is that, in 1973, the "Ghost" actress married her drug counselor Alvin Martin when she was just 18 years old. She and Martin stayed married for six years and had a daughter, Alexandrea. In 1986, she married cinematographer David Claessen and they divorced in 1988. Then, in 1994, she wed actor Lyle Trachtenberg but only stayed married for one year.

After her marriages, she had long-term relationships with Ted Danza and Frank Langella, and since then continues to date but says she avoids younger men now.