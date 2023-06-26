General Hospital Explainer: Connie Falconeri's Alternate Personality

On "General Hospital," Constanza "Connie" Falconeri was the girlfriend of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) when they were teenagers. The two planned to run away together from Bensonhurst and get married, but Connie ditched him, seeking a different life. Over time, she became a fashionista, changing her name to Kate Howard. Upon arriving in Port Charles in 2007, Kate was played by Megan Ward; in 2011, Kelly Sullivan took over the role. Kate would later remember why she left Sonny in the first place: mobster Joe Scully Jr. (Richard Steinmetz) had raped her, getting her pregnant. Soon after the birth, she abandoned the child and set out to reinvent herself, completely unaware that the trauma she endured had splintered her personality and her alter ego would later emerge to raise havoc in Port Charles.

Reuniting as adults, Sonny proposed and swore he would leave the mafia for her. However, on their wedding day, one of Sonny's enemies shot Kate, but she survived. Her cousin, Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero), arrived for the wedding and decided to stay in town. After Sonny slept with his ex-wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), Kate found out and broke up with him, but she had her own secret — she knew that Olivia had given birth to Sonny's child when they were teenagers. With this revelation, Sonny and Kate knew their relationship wouldn't work, so she left Port Charles. Kate later returned to town, buying half of the Metro Court Hotel.