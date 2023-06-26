What To Know About Hot Mess House HGTV Star Wendell Holland

Wendell Holland's journey to having his own HGTV show is filled with twists and turns. Home improvement wasn't on his radar for most of his life, but rather, it was a passion he found while pursuing a law degree. He enjoyed building, but never imagined a career in it. He was set on following in his father's footsteps.

His father, who was an attorney when Holland was growing up, introduced Holland to building. "He would come home and we'd frame out the basement, we'd drywall the basement," Holland said on "Rob Has a Podcast." He continued, "At a young age — I'm talking second, third, fourth grade — I'm helping him out, I'm learning how to use a hammer and nails and screws and a drill. I started building little things on my own even way back then."

Building became a creative outlet for him but, as he got older, he built less and less. Holland attended the University of Pennsylvania immediately after undergrad and, after graduating from there, he took a job as a law clerk. During his time as a law clerk, he needed a new bed. He couldn't afford to buy one, so he built one. This rekindled his passion for building and was spurred when others began asking him to build items for them.