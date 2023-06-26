Why Zendaya And Tom Holland Keep Their Relationship So Private

Tom Holland and Zendaya – or Tomdaya — are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples despite also being one of the most private. Holland and Zendaya star as Spider-Man and MJ in the Spider-Man movies, respectively, and over the years, their professional relationship and close friendship blossomed into a romance. The duo shared their first onscreen kiss in their 2019 film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and despite years of denying a romantic connection, they were spotted kissing in a car in real life in July 2021.

Since then, Zendaya and Holland have both confirmed their relationship on social media, and they've been spotted out on date nights at movie premieres, the Louvre, the NBA playoffs, and more. However, even though the whole world knows that the actors are an item now, Holland and Zendaya still make an effort to keep most of their relationship just for themselves. They're generally reluctant to speak about each other much in interviews, but they do occasionally gift their fans with a rare Instagram acknowledgment of their love.