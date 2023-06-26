Why Zendaya And Tom Holland Keep Their Relationship So Private
Tom Holland and Zendaya – or Tomdaya — are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples despite also being one of the most private. Holland and Zendaya star as Spider-Man and MJ in the Spider-Man movies, respectively, and over the years, their professional relationship and close friendship blossomed into a romance. The duo shared their first onscreen kiss in their 2019 film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and despite years of denying a romantic connection, they were spotted kissing in a car in real life in July 2021.
Since then, Zendaya and Holland have both confirmed their relationship on social media, and they've been spotted out on date nights at movie premieres, the Louvre, the NBA playoffs, and more. However, even though the whole world knows that the actors are an item now, Holland and Zendaya still make an effort to keep most of their relationship just for themselves. They're generally reluctant to speak about each other much in interviews, but they do occasionally gift their fans with a rare Instagram acknowledgment of their love.
They want to keep their relationship sacred
Tom Holland and Zendaya have both used the word "sacred" to describe their private romance. During a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland opened up about several topics but was not willing to say much about his love life. "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he said. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
Zendaya shared a similar sentiment in November 2021 when she spoke to GQ. "When you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things you wish were your own," The "Euphoria" star explained. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other." She noted that their relationship going public after they were spotted kissing in a car felt "strange" and "invasive."
They share occasional glimpses of their love online
Although they mostly keep their relationship out of the public eye, Tom Holland and Zendaya share small moments of their love occasionally. After their infamous car kiss, the "Crowded Room" star confirmed his and Zendaya's relationship status with a sweet Instagram post. Holland shared a mirror selfie of the two and wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx." She replied in the comments, "Calling now," with a red heart emoji. The informal announcement now has more than 20 million likes.
Zendaya returned the birthday tribute favor on Holland's 26th birthday in June 2022. She posted a black and white photo of the couple embracing and smiling and captioned it, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest." In April 2023, the actress also shared a clip of her and Holland jamming out at an Usher concert on her Instagram Story, per People, writing, "When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this."