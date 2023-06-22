What Fans Might Not Know About Mika And Brian Kleinschmidt From 100 Day Dream Home

It can be challenging to stand out in the sea of home-renovation series populating HGTV. That said, one of the network's most popular shows in recent years has been "100 Day Dream Home," starring the husband-and-wife team of Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt designing and building completely custom homes for clients in the Tampa, Florida, area. The third season, which aired in 2022, delivered a whopping 18.1 million viewers. The fourth, debuting in May 2023, kicked off with a two-part special featuring an extra-extreme challenge: renovating a rundown beachfront hotel within their usual 100-day time frame. "Faced with a tight three-month timeline, they will overcome structural issues and budget challenges to demo and redesign both the interior and exterior — including the guest rooms, lobby, and outdoor patio — and create a dreamy waterfront oasis," noted an HGTV news release.

Clearly, the Kleinschmidts' collective star is on the rise at the network; they're among the HGTV personalities enlisted for a special series set to air in July 2023, in which they contribute to the design and construction of a life-size Barbie house in "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge," a TV tie-in to the anticipated "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as iconic Mattel dolls Barbie and Ken.

To find out more about this fascinating couple, read on to discover what fans might not know about Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt from "100 Day Dream Home."