HGTV's Alison Victoria Refuses To Watch Season 2 Of Windy City Rehab (& We Don't Blame Her)

Draining is a light, optimistic way to describe Alison Victoria's experiences on seasons one and two of HGTV's "Windy City Rehab." The show's first season and half of its second season features Victoria, along with former cohost Donovan Eckhardt, renovating homes throughout Chicago. The show consisted of typical HGTV content until drama began to unfold in a very public manner that caused distress for each cohost.

"Windy City Rehab" was plagued with scandals following season one. Lawsuits against the two hosts trickled in, the City of Chicago ordered work-stop orders, and Eckhardt had his real-estate developer and general contractor licenses suspended. Rather than shutting down the show, however, Victoria and Eckhardt continued to film, documenting their frustrations and even the fallout that led to Eckhardt leaving the show.

Season two wrapped up in 2020, and while it garnered enough viewers and success for another season — there are currently a total of four — Victoria refuses to watch any of season two.