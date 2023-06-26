How Do Kody And Christine Brown's Kids Feel About Their Divorce?
To the delight of many "Sister Wives" viewers, Christine Brown left her husband Kody Brown in 2021, and soon after more of his marriages seem to be disintegrating. The couple was spiritually married as Kody could only legally be married to one wife so when Christine decided to leave, no legal divorce was necessary. Instead, it was a spiritual divorce and their kids have many feelings about the separation.
The divorce was not surprising to fans who witnessed the growing problems between the two when Christine announced via Instagram that the couple had split. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."
Of course, even when a divorce is suspected it can affect kids, no matter their age. Since Christine left Kody in Flagstaff, Arizona, and moved to Utah, their children have been speaking out on what they think about the divorce.
Mykelti and Ysabel have similar views on the divorce
Kody and Christine Brown have six children together, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. All of the kids are young adults except for Truely who is 13 so when Season 17 of "Sister Wives" focused on Christine and Kody's divorce, several of the kids shared their thoughts on what they think went wrong.
Ysabel says she was not surprised. "I think with my mom and my dad getting a divorce, if I'm honest I did see it coming," she explained on an episode of "Sister Wives" (via TLC) "But of course, I'm sad about it. I mean, sometimes it just doesn't work out. And I'm happy that my mom will be able to find somebody who she's really, really, really happy with."
In the same episode, daughter Mykelti sat with her husband Tony and daughter Avalon and shared that she, too, was happy about the decision. "I was honestly relieved when I heard my mom was leaving my dad," Mykelti said. She added bluntly, "They're not happy, they're not in love."
Gwendlyn shared her thoughts on her YouTube channel
Kody and Christine's daughter Gwendlyn has a channel on YouTube where she watches "Sister Wives" episodes and offers her commentary, While viewing the divorce episodes, she recalled how she felt when her mother informed her of the news. "I was like, you're leaving? Good for you!" she shrieked.
Gwendlyn went on to say that she had nothing but excitement over hearing her mom would be making a new life for herself. "She told me she was moving and also divorcing my father at the same time. I was all hyped for her," she explained. "Obviously I love her and I visit her all the time. But she was going home and I was happy for her."
Like many including family members and viewers, Gwendlyn says she wanted more for her mom and feels like Christine deserved much more. "I didn't love the relationship they had and she's doing great now." Christine began a new relationship and started dating David Wooley in early 2023. in April 2023, they were engaged.