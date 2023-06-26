How Do Kody And Christine Brown's Kids Feel About Their Divorce?

To the delight of many "Sister Wives" viewers, Christine Brown left her husband Kody Brown in 2021, and soon after more of his marriages seem to be disintegrating. The couple was spiritually married as Kody could only legally be married to one wife so when Christine decided to leave, no legal divorce was necessary. Instead, it was a spiritual divorce and their kids have many feelings about the separation.

The divorce was not surprising to fans who witnessed the growing problems between the two when Christine announced via Instagram that the couple had split. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Of course, even when a divorce is suspected it can affect kids, no matter their age. Since Christine left Kody in Flagstaff, Arizona, and moved to Utah, their children have been speaking out on what they think about the divorce.