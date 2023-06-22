What Happened To The Hater App After Shark Tank?

For fifteen seasons, "Shark Tank" has given thousands of entrepreneurs their big break. But what happens when a business snags a coveted deal with one of the "sharks?" Well, some become household names, such as Scrub Daddy, Squatty Potty, and Bombas socks. But for the vast majority of businesses, success is not guaranteed — especially when it comes to the fast-moving world of social media.

Such was the case for the Hater App, which gave people the chance to connect on the basis of what they disliked. The app allowed users to swipe on over 4,000 topics. Founder Brendan Alper anchored the app on studies that show humans bond more over what they hate rather than what they like, per CNBC. As singles steadily scour through the best online dating apps to find true love, creating one isn't the worst idea. Alper's compelling vision led investment mogul Mark Cuban to invest $200,000.

But no matter how many resources go into marketing or development, you can't force people to like an app. Recall the decline of the short-form video app Vine, which despite topping 200 million active users, was disbanded in 2017. From trends to fame to #canceling, one thing is clear: the internet giveth and the internet taketh away. Despite a new era of digital connections, the Hater App saw a swift downfall within a year.