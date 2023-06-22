Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Denied Archetypes Trademark In Latest Upset Post-Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just got some more news regarding their Spotify podcast, and we don't think it will be music to their ears.

The royal couple made a recent attempt to trademark the word "Archetypes," the title for their sinking Spotify talk show, and must have been sorely disappointed when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office told them the answer was "no," according to the Mirror. Their application to trademark the term was shot down due to the "likelihood of confusion" with another brand called Archetypes, LLC, according to U.S. officials. The Arizona company of the same name also applied for exclusivity of "Archetypes" in 2015 for its various publications centered around self-improvement.

It hasn't been smooth-sailing for Meghan's celebrity-centric podcast. Despite having the likes of Paris Hilton to Serena Williams on to share uplifting messages about women and culture, the show apparently didn't find its intended audience among Spotify's listeners.