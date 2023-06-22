Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Denied Archetypes Trademark In Latest Upset Post-Spotify
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just got some more news regarding their Spotify podcast, and we don't think it will be music to their ears.
The royal couple made a recent attempt to trademark the word "Archetypes," the title for their sinking Spotify talk show, and must have been sorely disappointed when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office told them the answer was "no," according to the Mirror. Their application to trademark the term was shot down due to the "likelihood of confusion" with another brand called Archetypes, LLC, according to U.S. officials. The Arizona company of the same name also applied for exclusivity of "Archetypes" in 2015 for its various publications centered around self-improvement.
It hasn't been smooth-sailing for Meghan's celebrity-centric podcast. Despite having the likes of Paris Hilton to Serena Williams on to share uplifting messages about women and culture, the show apparently didn't find its intended audience among Spotify's listeners.
The blow comes after their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify sinks
In a joint statement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's company, Archewell Audio, and Spotify, the two companies announced their split earlier in June. The Meghan-hosted podcast "Archetypes" only aired for one season, but it's unlikely to be renewed for another after the two parties "mutually" decided to part ways, according to the Los Angeles Times. A Spotify exec had some especially brutal words to say about Harry and Meghan amid all the drama — and let's just say, he's probably not sad to see the couple exiting his podcast lineup.
No one could have guessed that Harry and Meghan's Spotify contract would have met such an end. Their company signed a two-year contract with Spotify for a reported $20 million. Now it looks like they're hoping to take the positivity of their podcast elsewhere ... if they can get that trademark off the ground.
Despite the initial rejection from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, there's a glimmer of hope for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to the Mirror, Harry and Meghan's Los Angeles-based lawyer, Marjorie Witter Norman, appealed the rejection and is seeking another three months to prepare a new application for "Archetypes."