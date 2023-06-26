Oprah Winfrey Credits This Former Host Of The View For Her Career Start

Adulthood is scary, especially the part where you actually have to choose a career and start from the bottom to work your way up. Everyone knows how difficult it is to make it on your own, so having a mentor in your chosen field is of paramount importance to your growth and success. We all need a little help, especially in the early stages.

Oprah Winfrey is no different. The TV icon has long been a household name, even before some of us were born. Known for being a successful talk show host, producer, writer, and philanthropist, she became the richest Black woman in the world in 2003, with the title fluttering back and forth between her and a handful of others in the ensuing years.

Although Winfrey definitely got to where she is now through merit and hard work, she is giving props to one woman who made it possible for her to be able to do what she loves most and excel at it.