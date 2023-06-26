Is Your Towel-Drying Method Causing Frizzy Hair? Here's What We Know
It's good to give your locks a break from life's stresses every now and again, and letting your hair dry naturally is one of the best ways to do this. But if your air-dried hair is a bit of a mess, with static and frizz reigning supreme, rather than returning to your blow dryer, look at the technique you're using to tame your tresses first.
Overuse of heat and products is definitely going to leave its footprint on your tresses. However, since hair is most fragile when it's wet, being a bit too aggressive with your toweling technique can wreak havoc on the locks you're trying so hard to keep healthy.
Like everything else in the beauty and hair care world, there's a right and a wrong way to take your hair from the shower to your favorite style. Don't ditch towel drying just yet by discovering why your technique might leave you frizzy and frustrated.
How improper towel drying can lead to damage
It might seem like second nature to step out of the shower and wrap your head in a towel — it's how many people start their morning routine. However, just putting the towel over your wet head can unfortunately lead to frizz and tangles. As hairstylist Miko Branch warned Allure, "Aggressively drying your hair with a towel results in frizz and tangled hair." The reasoning behind it comes from your technique.
Often, individuals dry from the top down, rubbing the towel through their hair. The friction from rubbing a normal terry cloth towel on your head can create static and tangles everything together. Additionally, Branch informed Mind Body Green, "Dry, damaged hair is more prone to static, as it lacks the moisture to repel electric charges." Beyond the rubbing motion that we've all definitely been guilty of, there's the whole twisting the hair up into the towel move.
Putting your locks into a light twist might not cause any issues, but getting it to stay on your head takes some work. The tight twisting motion of a typical wrap puts stress on your hair, which can pull it out, lead to damage, and you guessed it, even more frizz. While you don't have to throw the towel out the window completely, there is a proper way you should dry your hair with it.
Tips for towel drying your hair properly
The key to getting frizz-free towel-dried hair starts when you wash it. Dry hair will be harder to handle and frizz up, no matter your technique. Therefore, make sure your hair has plenty of moisture before you even start the process of drying. In addition to adding products after your shower for moisture, like leave-in conditioners or detanglers, be sure to use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner, especially for dry or damaged hair.
With your hair fully hydrated, reach for a microfiber towel or cotton T-shirt to complete the drying process since these are gentler on your tresses. Next, Branch advised Allure, "Dab your hair ... for a smooth and absorbent approach, then gently squeeze out the moisture so that your hair is no longer dripping wet." If you're all about the towel turban in the morning, use a product specifically designed to be gentle on your hair.
Further, wrap it up very carefully and lightly since your locks are at their most delicate when wet. Leave the hair in the microfiber cloth for 15 or so minutes and be amazed. Everyone knows that heat is bad for your hair, but you might not think too much about the way you're towel-drying your hair. However, improper techniques can create a frizzy, tangled mess. Towel dry properly for more luxurious and silky locks.