Is Your Towel-Drying Method Causing Frizzy Hair? Here's What We Know

It's good to give your locks a break from life's stresses every now and again, and letting your hair dry naturally is one of the best ways to do this. But if your air-dried hair is a bit of a mess, with static and frizz reigning supreme, rather than returning to your blow dryer, look at the technique you're using to tame your tresses first.

Overuse of heat and products is definitely going to leave its footprint on your tresses. However, since hair is most fragile when it's wet, being a bit too aggressive with your toweling technique can wreak havoc on the locks you're trying so hard to keep healthy.

Like everything else in the beauty and hair care world, there's a right and a wrong way to take your hair from the shower to your favorite style. Don't ditch towel drying just yet by discovering why your technique might leave you frizzy and frustrated.