Why HGTV Fans Are Unimpressed By Fixer Upper And Renovation Impossible

As dazzling as they look on the screen, HGTV's renovations may not be as amazing as they appear. TikToker Ron Onyon has devoted most of his feed to videos showing the results of his house's appearance on "Renovation Impossible." Per the network's website, the show features a contractor and his team who take on half-done renovation projects and find "ingenious, dollar-stretching solutions" to finish the job in grand style. Onyon begs to differ.

In his series of TikToks, Onyon points out the many flaws left behind by workers. The kitchen features gouged and chipped countertops, poorly grouted backsplash, and uneven staining on the cabinets. The master bath not only has shoddy finishing, but also has serious hazards. There's no drain on the tile floor below the bath, and the wiring for the electric fireplace is incomplete. Perhaps that's just as well; the water jets in the shower spray directly into the fireplace. The renovators also replaced the front door, a change Onyon didn't request and which left him devastated; the unique piece, featuring multiple stained-glass panels, was one of the features the family loved about the house.

The show's host, Russell Holmes, has claimed Onyon used his own contractors for the shoddy work, but Onyon shows text messages backing up his allegations that the HGTV crew members were the ones who did the renovations. He also alleges there are many other dissatisfied HGTV clients, but they're afraid to speak out because of the nondisclosure agreements they signed with the network.