Not Enough Zzz's? Poor Sleep Can Affect Your Weight Loss Goals

Losing weight can feel like a constant battle. Whether you have spent most of your life yoyo dieting or simply never manage to reach the weight loss goals you set for yourself, it's normal to start questioning why the pounds are not coming off. When you implement diet changes but don't see the results of your hard work, it can be easy to give up or feel like you are the problem.

On top of that, societal beauty standards can be quite triggering for those who have struggled with body positivity due to their weight. There also seems to be this preconceived idea that weight loss is as simple as calories in, calories out. However, there can actually be many other underlying health conditions or lifestyle factors that prevent the number on the scale from going down.

According to Rupa Health, your thyroid is what regulates your metabolism and if it's abnormally slow, hypothyroidism may be the reason for weight loss struggles. Similarly, hormone imbalances in your body can also cause unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight, especially if you are diagnosed with the hormonal disorder polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). While these are more serious conditions that likely require medical intervention, lifestyle habits like stress and sleep can also play a huge role in your weight loss journey.