Did Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Get Legally Married? We Revisit The Rumor

Jennifer Aniston's love life has long been on display. Her five-year marriage to Brad Pitt dominated the tabloids. When they wed in 2000, Pitt and Aniston were one of Hollywood's biggest It-couples. However, by the time they divorced in 2005, Aniston was painted as a defenseless victim of a failed marriage, especially with rumors swirling that he'd cheated on her with co-star Angelina Jolie.

This was only exacerbated when Pitt admitted to Parade: "It started feeling pathetic. It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself." He later clarified that his words were taken out of context. When Aniston began dating actor Justin Theroux in 2011, fans were happy to see the star find love again, though that too was short-lived.

The couple dated for several years before walking down the aisle in 2015 in a ceremony held at their California home attended by celebrity buddies such as Howard Stern and Chelsea Handler. Sadly, just two years later, the couple made the decision to separate. But there was only one issue with them ending their union: Many don't believe they were ever actually married, to begin with, a rumor that has plagued the exes for years.