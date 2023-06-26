Julia Roberts Was Never The Same After Meeting Her Husband Danny Moder
They say that love is one of the most powerful forces on Earth — and for good reason. It gives people a reason to wake up every morning, face challenges head-on, and, most of the time, to change. That's exactly what happened to America's sweetheart Julia Roberts, whose love for her husband Danny Moder inspired her to be better.
Roberts was only 23 years old when she starred alongside Richard Gere in the comedy romance "Pretty Woman" — the film which helped her become a household name — and she admitted that the fame got to her head. "I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films," she shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. As a '90s icon, Roberts had her fair share of romances, including being engaged to Kiefer Sutherland, being married to country singer Lyle Lovett, and being linked to actors Matthew Perry and Liam Neeson, among others. But when she met cinematographer Danny Moder while filming "The Mexican" in 2000, everything shifted.
In the interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Academy Award-winning actor divulged what made her change her ways. She explained, "It was meeting Danny ... finding my person." Love has indeed ignited a fire within Roberts, motivating her to become a better version of herself. She added, "When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me."
A seismic shift in her life
In an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Julia Roberts further explained how everything changed when she met her husband Danny Moder. "I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny ... That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way," she shared. The "Eat, Pray, Love" star went on to say how being with Moder felt like she had a "sense of ownership of her own destiny," and even gushed about her husband being her "favorite human." (Via Entertainment Tonight)
"He truly is the best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder," she emphasized. Despite their love story having a rocky start — with reports claiming Roberts seemingly caused the breakup of Moder and his first wife, and Roberts being in a relationship herself during the time she met Moder — the couple proved that their love is the real deal.
A blissful life for Julia Roberts
After the finalization of Danny Moder's divorce from Vera Steimberg in 2002, he and Julia Roberts tied the knot on July 4, 2002. The pair got married in a secret ceremony at the actor's 82-acre ranch in New Mexico, with no paparazzi, no flower girls, and no celebrity guests. Their 20-minute wedding was officiated by Roberts' longtime friend and lawyer to the stars, Barry Hirsch.
Two years into their marriage, the couple announced on May 31, 2004 that they were expecting twins. On November 28, 2004, Roberts gave birth to twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. On June 18, 2007, their family welcomed another member — a boy named Henry Daniel — born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
As a wife to Moder and a mother of three, Roberts shared in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning how her home life has always been her dream. "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them," the actor said. The family of five is happily residing in their $8.3 million San Francisco home. They also have properties in Malibu, along with Roberts' $2.5 million ranch in Taos, New Mexico, where the couple got married.