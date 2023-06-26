Julia Roberts Was Never The Same After Meeting Her Husband Danny Moder

They say that love is one of the most powerful forces on Earth — and for good reason. It gives people a reason to wake up every morning, face challenges head-on, and, most of the time, to change. That's exactly what happened to America's sweetheart Julia Roberts, whose love for her husband Danny Moder inspired her to be better.

Roberts was only 23 years old when she starred alongside Richard Gere in the comedy romance "Pretty Woman" — the film which helped her become a household name — and she admitted that the fame got to her head. "I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films," she shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. As a '90s icon, Roberts had her fair share of romances, including being engaged to Kiefer Sutherland, being married to country singer Lyle Lovett, and being linked to actors Matthew Perry and Liam Neeson, among others. But when she met cinematographer Danny Moder while filming "The Mexican" in 2000, everything shifted.

In the interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Academy Award-winning actor divulged what made her change her ways. She explained, "It was meeting Danny ... finding my person." Love has indeed ignited a fire within Roberts, motivating her to become a better version of herself. She added, "When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me."