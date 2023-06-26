The Vaseline Hack That'll Extend The Lifespan Of Your Razors
Whether they're used to trim bikini lines, shave your legs and underarms, or groom beards, razors have long been at home in our bathrooms and within our personal grooming routines. Even so, we often don't pay enough attention to the care of this grooming tool. Neglecting your razors can result in rusty and dull blades, which can negatively affect your shave and the health of your skin.
While it's a myth that rusty razors can cause tetanus, that orangey-red stain is a strong indicator that your blades have sat in a wet environment long enough to incur bacteria. As dermatologist Jeanie Chung Leddon, M.D., Ph.D. explains to The Healthy, the cuts that dull razors are likely to result in are a great passageway for the bacteria grown on rusty blades, and this can lead to infections.
You'll eventually need to change out your razor blades no matter what, but there are steps that you can take to extend the lifespan of this shaving item. Surprisingly, a humble tub of Vaseline — another staple of our bathrooms — is one of the best ways to prevent your blades from rusting.
Vaseline has anti-corrosion properties
Petroleum jelly is truly one of the most versatile health and beauty products out there, with many unusual everyday uses. This product helps your skin retain moisture by sealing it with a water-protective barrier, which is great for healing minor cuts, relieving skin inflammation, and moisturizing the body. When it comes to razor care, Vaseline's water-protective barrier is also great for preventing rust.
Because of its anti-corrosion properties, people have long been using this product to prevent damage to things like steel tools, car batteries, and other metal items. Similarly, you can use Vaseline on the metal blades of your razor to prevent water from causing rust. However, it is important that you ensure your razor is completely dry before you coat it with Vaseline, as you don't want the petroleum jelly to inadvertently lock moisture into your blades and make the rusting even worse.
For best results, you simply need to apply a thin layer of Vaseline to your completely dry razor in between uses. Be careful not to cut yourself while applying the product, either dabbing it on or using something like a cloth or towel.
Other razor maintenance tips to keep in mind
As well as using Vaseline to keep rust at bay, there are some other steps you can take to help prolong the lifespan of your razor. One of the simplest tips is to store your grooming tool outside the shower. As mentioned, rust and bacteria thrive in wet environments, so keeping your blades in the shower can contribute to the growth of these razor intruders.
Rinsing and drying your razor thoroughly after use is another easy way to extend its longevity. Besides the benefits that come from ensuring your razor isn't sitting in moisture, rinsing any soap residue from your blades is also a great way to maintain it.
Lastly, if you want to sharpen your razor to prevent dullness, then you can drag the blades along a denim surface. Note that the sharpening process can cause the fabric to fray, so it's best to use an old piece of denim that you don't mind getting a little worn out. By utilizing these tips, you should notice that your razor is lasting noticeably longer.