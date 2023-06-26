The Vaseline Hack That'll Extend The Lifespan Of Your Razors

Whether they're used to trim bikini lines, shave your legs and underarms, or groom beards, razors have long been at home in our bathrooms and within our personal grooming routines. Even so, we often don't pay enough attention to the care of this grooming tool. Neglecting your razors can result in rusty and dull blades, which can negatively affect your shave and the health of your skin.

While it's a myth that rusty razors can cause tetanus, that orangey-red stain is a strong indicator that your blades have sat in a wet environment long enough to incur bacteria. As dermatologist Jeanie Chung Leddon, M.D., Ph.D. explains to The Healthy, the cuts that dull razors are likely to result in are a great passageway for the bacteria grown on rusty blades, and this can lead to infections.

You'll eventually need to change out your razor blades no matter what, but there are steps that you can take to extend the lifespan of this shaving item. Surprisingly, a humble tub of Vaseline — another staple of our bathrooms — is one of the best ways to prevent your blades from rusting.