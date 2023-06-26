Master The Bat Wing Eyeliner Look With These Simple Steps

Some people can grab their liquid liner and just start winging it out. However, having a rough sketch to work with can help to keep you from going wrong at the start. If you're new to the wing game, you might want to rough out your lines with an eyebrow pencil. However, if your lining game is strong, go in with a liquid liner. Start by using your preferred liner to line your lash line. Depending on your preference, you can line the entire lash line or just the outer half.

Pull the line out from the corner to create a crisp, light wing that goes toward your brow tip. You can make this line long or short, depending on how dramatic you want your wing. If you struggle to create a straight line from your lid, it can be helpful to use makeup tape or even Scotch tape to give you a line to follow. An angled eyeshadow brush can also help you pull out that line perfectly.

Once you have the bottom laid out, use dots or dashes to mark out where the rest of your lines will go. Do this on both eyes and double-check to make sure everything looks even before you start connecting the dots to create your outline.