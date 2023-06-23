30% Of Royal Fans Say This Was Queen Elizabeth's Best-Named Corgi - Exclusive Survey

From the time her father brought home a corgi named Dookie when she was seven years old, Queen Elizabeth II has been enamored with the pointy-eared, short-legged, fluffy breed. After having several as pets during her childhood, she started her own corgi breeding line as a young woman, which would eventually lead to almost 50 pups in her lifetime, many of which she personally raised. "My corgis are family," Vanity Fair has quoted the queen saying.

While several of the queen's canine entourage have been named with titles suitable for their human companions (Susan, Heather, Cindy, Rufus), and others have been given traditional dog names (Blackie, Shadow, Smoky, Sandy), the queen also proved she had a more creative side when naming her fluffy family members. Among the more unusual monikers have been Vulcan, Disco, Dime, Pundit, Sweep, Windsor Quiz, Myth, and Pickles.

With royal fans just as smitten with the queen's corgis as the queen herself, The List thought it was only fitting we find out which of the famous furry friends had the name you most loved. The result? It's Foxy for the win.