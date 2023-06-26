What Happened To Teen Mom Star Maci Bookout's Son Bentley?

Longtime fans of MTV's "Teen Mom" franchise will likely never forget some of the obstacles that Maci Bookout had to overcome after becoming pregnant with her first child, son Bentley Edwards, as a teenager. Bentley became a huge favorite among viewers, with his adorable charm and red hair. However, Maci and Bentley's father, Ryan Edwards, struggled in their relationship and eventually parted ways. However, custody always seemed to be a source of tension between the pair. Over the years, the situation turned even more sour when Ryan was revealed to have substance abuse issues, spending time in both rehab and jail. Through the years, Maci and Ryan both moved on to get married and have other children, placing Bentley in the middle of two blended families.

Sadly, Ryan's sobriety struggles created conflict within Bentley, who pulled away from spending time with his father and asked if he and Ryan could attend therapy together (via MTV). When Bentley went to therapy on his own, it was revealed that he may have felt neglected by his father. Despite Bentley's issues with Ryan, he still remained close to Ryan's parents, Larry and Jen Edwards. These days, Bentley has entered his teenage years and is busy with normal teen activities.