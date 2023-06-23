The Worst-Dressed Celebrities In Oscars History

The Academy Awards have been an entertainment staple for 95 years, with those involved in the film industry being recognized for their work with golden Oscar statues since 1929. Tens of millions tune into the awards show hoping to see their favorite film of the year win. Fans also want to be in the loop on the off chance that something dramatic happens (say, an actor loses his cool over a joke and assaults the host). However, some prefer the Oscars red carpet pre-show, because seeing who wears what can be even more entertaining than the night's main event.

There have been some stunning red carpet looks over the years, and when the right celebrity teams up with the right designer, iconic outfits are born. That said, the red carpet — or the controversial champagne-colored carpet from the 95th Academy Awards — has also seen its fair share of looks that stole the show for all the wrong reasons.

Gossiping about celebrity fashion can be a welcome distraction from our lives. On Oscars night, hoards of the rich and famous take to the red carpet to be photographed in what they've deemed to be their best fashion in front of millions of people and, if they get it wrong, the public will be sure to let them know. However, the worst-dressed celebrities in Oscars history each took a risk, giving us all something to dish on for years to come.