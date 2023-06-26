The Warning Robin Roberts Once Gave Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes

The scandal between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes dominated headlines last year when it was revealed that the "Good Morning America" hosts were having an affair, despite both being married to other people. The hosts often shared smiley photographs and content on social media with one another, and appeared to have great chemistry on camera. Fans had no idea that the pair were engulfed in the relationship that was publicly exposed in 2022, though people behind the scenes had caught wind of the romance years before and were not pleased. One of their biggest critics was fellow "GMA" host Robin Roberts.

Roberts is said to have learned of their relationship and confronted the pair about it. This came after Holmes and Robach were spotted cuddled up nearby the set at different bars. The affair might've come to light in 2022, but there was reportedly speculation about their relationship as early as 2017. As a colleague on the morning show with them, Roberts felt especially disturbed by it all, even warning the couple before things hit the fan.