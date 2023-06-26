Details About Whoopi Goldberg's Feud With Judge Jeanine Pirro

Judge Jeanine Pirro has a blunt political view and is not afraid to share it. You can hear her strong opinion on Fox News' "The Five" or read about it in any of her books. Apart from her crime novels, "Sly Fox" and "Clever Fox," the former attorney fills pages about the justice system and what she considers to be government lies and attacks by liberals. To promote her 2018 political work "Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy," Pirro appeared on the daytime talk show "The View."

While talking about the book, which centers around a Deep State plot against former president Trump, things escalated between Pirro and host Whoopi Goldberg. According to USA Today, it all started when Pirro told Goldberg, "You suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome" — a made-up disorder coined by Trump that suggests individuals are warped by a dislike for the 45th POTUS, which causes them to make illogical decisions.

Goldberg defended herself saying, "Clearly, you don't watch the show, so you don't know that I don't suffer from that. What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this." Goldberg was referring to her belief that Trump was spewing hateful rhetoric and inciting violence. However, things only got worse from there.