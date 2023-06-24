Vanna White's Wheel Of Fortune Future Is Next Up For Negotiation After Pat Sajak's Retirement News

In early June 2023, rumors began to swirl that Vanna White may be out of a job once Pat Sajak makes his exit from "Wheel of Fortune." Sajak announced his retirement news in a tweet and was immediately bombarded with well-wishes from fans, though some were eager to know where that would leave White. Shortly after Sajak's announcement, Puck reported that several Sony executives were considering getting rid of White's role too.

There are several factors that may come into play. If "Wheel of Fortune" acquires a high-powered name such as Whoopi Goldberg or Ryan Seacrest to run the show, there may no longer be a need for White to tap the letters on the digital game board. And given that much of the magic of the series was based on the pairing of Sajak and White, it might make sense for them both to bow out at the same time.

With so much speculation surrounding White staying on the program, Sony decided to speak out. Despite the rumors online, those close to the company shot down any notion that White is getting the boot. "There's no truth to the rumors that with Pat's retirement, Wheel of Fortune plans on eliminating Vanna in any way, shape, or form. They're currently in negotiations with Vanna," a production insider told Us Weekly.