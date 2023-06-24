Sal Stowers Is Set To Bring Lani Price Back To Days Of Our Lives

The last time "Days of Our Lives" fans saw Sal Stowers in the role of Lani Price was in 2022. At the time, Lani had confessed to shooting and killing her biological father TR Coates. She turned herself in for the crime and was sentenced to prison. Once Lani was transported to a prison outside of Salem, her husband Eli Grant packed up their twins and moved to be closer to the prison in hopes that the children could see Lani as much as possible while she was behind bars.

"As an artist, there just comes a time when you want to try to see what else you're capable of doing," Stowers told Soap Opera Digest of her decision to leave "Days of Our Lives" behind after seven years. "I put so much into my work, and I've given so much to Lani. I know her like the back of my hand, and I love her so much, but life is short and you've got to live," she continued. Stowers went on to add that she wanted to take risks when it came to her career and even thanked the fans for embracing her and her characters during her time on the show.

Stowers' return to the sudser could be an opening for more appearances in the future, or perhaps a storyline involving Lani and Eli returning to Salem with their kids for good. Viewers will just have to wait and see.