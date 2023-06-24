Princess Charlene Of Monaco Reaches New Glamour Heights In Brunette Red Carpet Look
Princess Charlene became a royal when she married Prince Albert of Monaco in July 2011, and it seems that royal life has not been easy. She and Albert have had to deal with lies and rumors from the tabloids throughout their relationship, including about a supposed split. The French magazine Royauté has been chastised by the Monaco palace after an article on the royals' supposed break-up, with one source telling People, "The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with."
Charlene has kept her head up high despite those rumors, and at recent functions, she has stunned onlookers by showing off a new hairstyle and some absolutely gorgeous gowns. The first public event she attended with her new dark locks was the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in May 2023. Before going brunette, Charlene was a platinum blond, so it was a drastic change. For the big race, Charlene's brunette hair was styled in a pixie cut, and she wore a blue dress with rainbow stripes from the Swiss fashion design company Akris. Charlene and Albert attended the race together, seeming to further disprove any chatter about a separation.
Charlene was a vision in blue once again
At the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June 2023, Princess Charlene attended the festival's closing ceremony, the Golden Nymph Award Ceremony. She presented awards to the hopefuls and wore an Akris gown again — this one a navy gown made of silk, paired with dangling earrings and a matching necklace made of diamonds and yellow sapphires. Her fresh brown hair was kept short for this event as well.
This time, however, Prince Albert did not join Charlene, since he instead attended the opening ceremony of the festival. He gave a speech honoring his father, Prince Rainer III, on what would have been his 100th birthday. In his speech, Albert said, "My father was among the first to recognize the incredible capacity and power of television to entertain, inform and educate people throughout the world. By creating the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 1961, he pledged to honor the outstanding men and women who build cultural bridges between countries throughout the world" (via Daily Mail).
Her outing at the Golden Nymph Awards without Albert seems to be Charlene's first time attending an event alone since her tense return to the public eye. Health issues caused Charlene to stay in South Africa and then Switzerland for most of 2021 and part of 2022.