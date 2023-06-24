Princess Charlene Of Monaco Reaches New Glamour Heights In Brunette Red Carpet Look

Princess Charlene became a royal when she married Prince Albert of Monaco in July 2011, and it seems that royal life has not been easy. She and Albert have had to deal with lies and rumors from the tabloids throughout their relationship, including about a supposed split. The French magazine Royauté has been chastised by the Monaco palace after an article on the royals' supposed break-up, with one source telling People, "The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with."

Charlene has kept her head up high despite those rumors, and at recent functions, she has stunned onlookers by showing off a new hairstyle and some absolutely gorgeous gowns. The first public event she attended with her new dark locks was the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in May 2023. Before going brunette, Charlene was a platinum blond, so it was a drastic change. For the big race, Charlene's brunette hair was styled in a pixie cut, and she wore a blue dress with rainbow stripes from the Swiss fashion design company Akris. Charlene and Albert attended the race together, seeming to further disprove any chatter about a separation.