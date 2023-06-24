Britney Spears Gives Stamp Of Approval To New Broadway Musical Based On Her Tunes

Britney Spears' hit songs are coming to life on Broadway — the Marquis Theatre stage, to be exact. "Once Upon a One More Time" is a musical comedy where beloved fairytale princesses are drunk off women's empowerment. Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, and other royalty are enlightened after reading "The Feminine Mystique" — critical literature to the second wave of feminism.

The Princess of Pop posted the musical's poster on Instagram with the caption, "Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of "Once Upon a One More Time" on opening night tonight!!! I've seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant!!!" Although Spears does not make a cameo appearance, she is a fan of the theatrical twist, and her music speaks for itself.

You can hear classic Spear tracks throughout the show like "Oops! ... I Did It Again," "Toxic," "Baby One More Time," and "Circus" — the song "Womanizer" appropriately marks the princesses' discovery that the prince was sneaking into another castle. While Spear's music was a big inspiration for the musical, so was her bubbly personality.