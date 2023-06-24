DAYS' Paul Telfer Teases A Brand-New Xander Cook Is On The Way

While Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is one of the baddest of bad boys in Salem, he's recently been turning his life around on "Days of Our Lives." Over the years he's taken part in many jaw-dropping crimes but truly tried to change his ways when he and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) became romantically entangled. In an effort to provide for Sarah, a destitute Xander reluctantly took on a job that involved kidnapping a few people and resulted in the death of Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Although he wasn't directly responsible for her death, Sarah couldn't take that he would constantly revert to his criminal ways, and the two were back and forth about getting divorced. But when she realized she was pregnant, she waited for the divorce to be completed, and left town.

Since then, Xander and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) moved in together for financial convenience and subsequently gave in to their mutual attraction. In a recent episode, Xander and Chloe snuggled together on a couch watching TV. His thoughts are of the last time he saw Sarah, and her thoughts are of her former love, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) — implying that those relationships are moving into the past. For now, the two appear to be content in each other's arms as their new romance blossoms.

In March, Telfer speculated that Xander's next love interest would be Chloe. Now that it's come to pass, he recently opened up about how Xander has changed over time.