Create The Perfect Halo Braid In 5 Simple Steps

Braids are a classic hairstyle you can rock for any occasion. From holidays to your literal wedding, braiding your hair will easily elevate your entire look in no time. Wearing braids has numerous pros, whether you're wearing your natural hair or using them as a protective style. Most of them last longer than the average hairstyle, and there are so many styles from which to choose.

However, some braids are harder to create than others, especially if nobody has taught you how. One of these is definitely the halo braid, which can seem scary to tackle on your own. A halo braid usually consists of pinned Dutch or French braids (or just one braid if your hair is long enough) that wrap around the crown of your head, much like the halo of an angel. It can be more or less structured, as well as combined with other hairstyles like buns and ponytails.

As a halo braid can be tricky to do by yourself, make sure to prepare all the tools you'll be using to ensure a hassle-free braiding experience. You'll need your usual cleansing and conditioning products, a couple of combs, the mandatory bobby pins, and hairspray to finish off the braided look. Depending on the level of messiness you want your halo braid to have, you might also need a blow dryer and a hair straightener.