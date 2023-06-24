What Happens To Your Hair When You Use Too Much Mousse?

Picking out a new hairstyle every morning is just the joy of being a fashionista. Styling your hair shouldn't be a hassle; it should be a fun moment during the day where you get to express your style and creativity. Incorporating mousse into your haircare routine can make those morning-time style sessions more fun and less of a chore.

At one point, mousse was mostly used as one of the substitutes for hairspray — just a way to get your hair extra stiff so your style will be held in place all day. Honestly, mousse is much more than that. It's since evolved from that definition and is now appreciated as being a gentle, flexible must-have product for all haircare enthusiasts. Per L'Oréal Paris, today's mousse comes in a wide variety of formulas that cater to all hair types. If you're rocking knotless or box braids and need to lay the hair near the parts down, mousse can do the job. Likewise, mousse with a formula dedicated to thin hair can give your strands a quick boost of volume that lasts all day.

However, with any hair type, it's important to keep in mind that too much mousse can do more harm than good. In addition to drying out your hair from alcohol in the formula, using excess mousse can also leave unwelcome buildup on your strands. Be sure to aim for a mousse that either goes sans alcohol or promises a lightweight formula if you're worried about the negative side effects of using too much.