What Happens To Your Hair When You Use Too Much Mousse?
We're completely convinced that mousse is some sort of hair-saving elixir from the likes of Mount Olympus. When you find your hair in dire straits, say minutes before a big meeting with your boss, mousse is there to save the day. Even if the restroom mirror informs you that your hair has somehow become a frizzy disaster overnight, a good mousse is all you need to get things situated. Just use a handful and you can rejoin your colleagues/date/friends and finally stop worrying about flyaways for the day.
But what happens when you rely on mousse a little too heavily? If you use too much on your hair, the results won't be as pretty as you might be expecting. In fact, spritzing an excess of mousse onto your hair can be a one-way ticket to even frizzier hair. According to Ramona Sinha, a certified skin care coach with StyleCraze, some mousse products contain alcohol, an ingredient that can actually dry out your hair. Dry strands result in frizzy, split ends and could potentially cause hair breakage.
Mousse is perfect for all hair types but not in excess
Picking out a new hairstyle every morning is just the joy of being a fashionista. Styling your hair shouldn't be a hassle; it should be a fun moment during the day where you get to express your style and creativity. Incorporating mousse into your haircare routine can make those morning-time style sessions more fun and less of a chore.
At one point, mousse was mostly used as one of the substitutes for hairspray — just a way to get your hair extra stiff so your style will be held in place all day. Honestly, mousse is much more than that. It's since evolved from that definition and is now appreciated as being a gentle, flexible must-have product for all haircare enthusiasts. Per L'Oréal Paris, today's mousse comes in a wide variety of formulas that cater to all hair types. If you're rocking knotless or box braids and need to lay the hair near the parts down, mousse can do the job. Likewise, mousse with a formula dedicated to thin hair can give your strands a quick boost of volume that lasts all day.
However, with any hair type, it's important to keep in mind that too much mousse can do more harm than good. In addition to drying out your hair from alcohol in the formula, using excess mousse can also leave unwelcome buildup on your strands. Be sure to aim for a mousse that either goes sans alcohol or promises a lightweight formula if you're worried about the negative side effects of using too much.
Here's how to use mousse properly (and avoid buildup)
Hopefully, we haven't turned you off mousse entirely. The truth is that mousse can make a world of difference. It can prolong your hairstyle, which means you save money by not having to visit the hair salon as frequently. It can also give your hair shine, making it appear more lively and bouncy in your day-to-day outings. If you use it properly, the positive changes you'll see in your hair more than outweigh the risks.
Using mousse the right way is surprisingly easy. Before applying, haircare brand Nexxus stresses the importance of starting with freshly washed hair that is still slightly damp. Wet hair better absorbs the product, meaning your hair is getting all the benefits it has to offer. You can use a hot tool to make sure that the mousse has properly dried into the hair, but Nexxus recommends using your fingers or a comb if you're dealing with damaged hair.
As for the perfect amount of mousse to use? Less is always more when it comes to this product. A golf-ball size amount in your hand should be all you need to get the desired smoothing effect.