What We Know About Donald Trump's Relationship With His Siblings

Though he freely shares his personal opinions on social media and in his campaign appearances, there are still many things we don't know about Donald Trump. The real estate tycoon who leveraged his TV success and business acumen into a White House stint keeps quiet about many aspects of his personal life — including members of his family. During his presidency, Trump maintained the privacy not only of his youngest son, Barron, but also his siblings. Little is known about the other four Trump children since they have had less of a desire to be in the spotlight than their famous brother. Donald also rarely speaks of them, perhaps trying to keep the media from hounding his extended family.

Donald Trump is the middle child and second son of Fred Trump Sr. and Mary Anne McLeod Trump. The Trumps had five children, raising them in Jamaica Estates, a wealthy neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens. All were well educated, and most went on to highly successful careers, though only Donald entered the political realm. Sadly, His parents and brothers have passed on, but his sisters survive; no doubt they are following their brother's re-election campaign closely. Take a look into the facts about the lesser-known Trumps.