Britney Spears Waited Months To Pursue Her Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears began dating Sam Asghari after meeting on the set of the music video for her single "Slumber Party," in which Asghari starred. While the two had never met before Asghari landed the gig in October 2016, there was an obvious and immediate attraction between them. "I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies," Asghari told Men's Health in 2018. He said that Spears introduced herself during a break and he tried to make her laugh. "I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?' I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it," he admitted.

From Spears' perspective, she thought Asghari was really cool. "We started talking about sushi and the things we like. [I said,] 'We should go to sushi one day...yeah, yeah, yeah, let's just do this and let's do this,' and he goes, 'Okay, I'll give you my number after the [shoot].' So it wasn't even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?" she said during a radio interview with AMP 103.7, according to People magazine. And while it seemed as though sparks were flying, Spears and Asghari didn't actually start dating right away.

After they wrapped filming, Spears and Asghari went their separate ways. It wasn't until about five months later that Spears found Asghari's phone number in her bag and decided to call him.