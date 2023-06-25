Meghan Markle Once Sought 'Clarity' From Princess Diana At Her Gravesite
We think it's fair to say that both Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle have faced their share of controversies during their time as royals. Perhaps due to this sense of shared struggle, Meghan reportedly sought "clarity" from the late Princess of Wales during a visit to her gravesite.
Prince Harry wrote about the touching experience in his tell-all "Spare." In August of 2017, he and Meghan rowed out to visit Althorp House where Princess Diana grew up and is now buried (via Us Weekly). The couple's trip took place during the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death in a fatal car crash. During the visit to Althorp House, Harry writes that he left Meghan alone for a moment of solitude. When he returned, he was surprised at what he saw.
"She was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone," the prince penned, before adding his wife was seeking "guidance" from his mother. It was a serene moment, a break from the pressure and scrutiny Meghan would face during her blossoming relationship with Prince Harry.
Meghan's engagement ring makes her feel like Princess Diana is 'with us'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Princess Diana's gravesite came just a few short months before Kensington Palace would announce their engagement, according to The Independent. Again, the couple made sure that Princess Diana would be included in their momentous occasion.
In a sweet nod to his mom, Prince Harry proposed to his future bride with a beautiful engagement ring made from a large diamond from Botswana, where the two vacationed together while dating. Placed on either side of the centerpiece diamond are two lovely jewels that previously belonged to his mother. In Harry and Meghan's first-ever joint interview, the newly-engaged lovebirds shared with the BBC why the inclusion of Princess Diana's jewels in the ring was so significant to both of them.
For Harry, he wanted to make sure that his mother would be there with them during their "crazy journey" together. Meghan said she couldn't be happier with the ring's meaning. "Not being able to meet his mother, it's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us," she told the interviewer.
She continues to channel Princess Diana in other areas of her life
One area of royal life that always draws attention is what they choose to wear. This seems especially true when it comes to Meghan Markle. Meghan has channeled Princess Diana's iconic style many times over the years, proving once again that the Duchess of Sussex is a Princess Di fan through and through. Like Princess Diana, Meghan isn't afraid to bump the status quo by wearing outfits that don't quite fit into the standards for what a royal should wear. Per Hello! Magazine, Meghan Markle sparked controversy with her stylish off-the-shoulder soft pink gown for 2018's Trooping the Colour, but she wasn't the first royal to wear bare shoulders at an event. Princess Diana also slayed in a similar bare-shoulder dress years prior.
Another touching way that Meghan channels Princess Diana is one of the greatest tributes of all. She and Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was named after her grandmother, Diana, and her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, according to a statement released by their organization, Archewell.