Meghan Markle Once Sought 'Clarity' From Princess Diana At Her Gravesite

We think it's fair to say that both Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle have faced their share of controversies during their time as royals. Perhaps due to this sense of shared struggle, Meghan reportedly sought "clarity" from the late Princess of Wales during a visit to her gravesite.

Prince Harry wrote about the touching experience in his tell-all "Spare." In August of 2017, he and Meghan rowed out to visit Althorp House where Princess Diana grew up and is now buried (via Us Weekly). The couple's trip took place during the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death in a fatal car crash. During the visit to Althorp House, Harry writes that he left Meghan alone for a moment of solitude. When he returned, he was surprised at what he saw.

"She was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone," the prince penned, before adding his wife was seeking "guidance" from his mother. It was a serene moment, a break from the pressure and scrutiny Meghan would face during her blossoming relationship with Prince Harry.