Jennifer Aniston Once Gushed About Her Instant Chemistry With Brad Pitt
Few Hollywood couples have captured the public's admiration quite like Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Although they split up back in 2005, their love story, shrouded in glamor and allure, continues to fascinate fans all over the world to this day. Aniston and Pitt are regarded as one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood history. With the help of their respective managers, the "Friends" alum and "Fight Club" star officially met for the first time in 1994. But it wasn't until four years later that they went on their first date.
In a 2004 interview with legendary journalist Diane Sawyer (via YouTube), Aniston shared how the A-listers instantly knew that they were a good match. "We both did on our first date," she confirmed. "[I didn't say it]. I thought [about] it. It was weird. That was a really easy evening. It was really fun." Gushing about her then-husband, the TV icon also acknowledged: "I can't imagine being with any other human being. I married him because he was the love of my life. He's the most fun I've ever had." Their chemistry is still palpable.
Pitt and Aniston had a lavish wedding
After two years of dating, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married in Malibu, California on July 29, 2000. It was dubbed "The Wedding of the Year" by Brides and, to protect their privacy, there were reports claiming they made the staff sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement. The wedding had around 200 guests, including fellow A-listers Edward Norton, Salma Hayek, Cameron Diaz, David Spade, and Aniston's "Friends" co-stars Courtney Cox Arquette, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow. Unfortunately, Matt LeBlanc couldn't make it because of a scheduling conflict.
With a magical set-up boasting 50,000 flowers and a fireworks show, the couple spent approximately $1 million on their special day. Unfortunately, the lavish wedding did not guarantee a happily ever after. Aniston and Pitt announced their separation on January 7, 2005, amidst rumors of Pitt cheating on Aniston with Angelina Jolie.
"We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media," the couple said in a joint statement at the time (via People).
Pitt and Aniston have remained good friends
Brad Pitt eventually got together with Angelina Jolie officially, with the couple welcoming their first child together in May 2006. The exes have six kids; four adopted and two biological. Pitt and Jolie got hitched in August 2014 at their Chateau Miraval estate in France with all of their children present for the ceremony. However, Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences," (via The Guardian).
Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston married fellow actor Justin Theroux in 2015, after four years of dating. But just three years later, in February 2018, the couple announced their amicable separation. After their respective divorces, Aniston and Pitt found themselves single again, and certain fans are hoping for them to reconcile. They even broke the internet after they were spotted together at the SAG Awards in 2020.
However, Aniston clarified that any speculations about her relationship with Pitt were just that. "Brad and I are buddies; we're friends. We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause," she explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," per People.