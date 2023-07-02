Jennifer Aniston Once Gushed About Her Instant Chemistry With Brad Pitt

Few Hollywood couples have captured the public's admiration quite like Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Although they split up back in 2005, their love story, shrouded in glamor and allure, continues to fascinate fans all over the world to this day. Aniston and Pitt are regarded as one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood history. With the help of their respective managers, the "Friends" alum and "Fight Club" star officially met for the first time in 1994. But it wasn't until four years later that they went on their first date.

In a 2004 interview with legendary journalist Diane Sawyer (via YouTube), Aniston shared how the A-listers instantly knew that they were a good match. "We both did on our first date," she confirmed. "[I didn't say it]. I thought [about] it. It was weird. That was a really easy evening. It was really fun." Gushing about her then-husband, the TV icon also acknowledged: "I can't imagine being with any other human being. I married him because he was the love of my life. He's the most fun I've ever had." Their chemistry is still palpable.