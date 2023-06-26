All 5 Shark Tank Judges Sprang To Support These Snappy Reading Glasses

For those of us who need reading glasses, it can feel like we're constantly searching for the last place we put them down. They're never in sight when we need them the most no matter how many pairs we buy and how many spots we place them. Entrepreneur Mark Singer experienced this annoyance regularly, which inspired him to brainstorm with his son Kenzo to try and find a lasting solution. Together, they founded Eyewris, glasses with frames that turn into a bracelet to ensure wearers never misplace their specs.

"Having Eyewris readers around your wrist will become a habit and, what for me was a constant source of frustration, namely, never having readers with me when I need them, will be a thing of the past," Mark says on the company's website. In fact, Eyewris just might have the potential to become an eyewear trend we'll see everywhere as more people become aware of this innovative solution to a very common problem.

Of course, creating a product ready to go to market wasn't easy for the elder Singer and his son. However, after several prototypes, they finally came up with a design that was stylish, portable, and effective. They then took their creation to "Shark Tank," a reality TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a group of investors in hopes of securing financial investment. All five Sharks loved the brand and offered a combined $125,000 in exchange for 25% equity in Eyewris, though the Singers negotiated that share down to 20%. It just goes to show how solid of a product the inventors have on their hands — literally!