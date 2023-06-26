All 5 Shark Tank Judges Sprang To Support These Snappy Reading Glasses
For those of us who need reading glasses, it can feel like we're constantly searching for the last place we put them down. They're never in sight when we need them the most no matter how many pairs we buy and how many spots we place them. Entrepreneur Mark Singer experienced this annoyance regularly, which inspired him to brainstorm with his son Kenzo to try and find a lasting solution. Together, they founded Eyewris, glasses with frames that turn into a bracelet to ensure wearers never misplace their specs.
"Having Eyewris readers around your wrist will become a habit and, what for me was a constant source of frustration, namely, never having readers with me when I need them, will be a thing of the past," Mark says on the company's website. In fact, Eyewris just might have the potential to become an eyewear trend we'll see everywhere as more people become aware of this innovative solution to a very common problem.
Of course, creating a product ready to go to market wasn't easy for the elder Singer and his son. However, after several prototypes, they finally came up with a design that was stylish, portable, and effective. They then took their creation to "Shark Tank," a reality TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a group of investors in hopes of securing financial investment. All five Sharks loved the brand and offered a combined $125,000 in exchange for 25% equity in Eyewris, though the Singers negotiated that share down to 20%. It just goes to show how solid of a product the inventors have on their hands — literally!
What makes Eyewris different?
The design and function of the Eyewris glasses are what make them stand out from other readers. They're totally secure and pretty much impossible to misplace. The technology behind them enables them to easily snap around your wrist and then unfold to fit your face. They don't reach behind your ears like normal glasses but instead grip onto your temples and remain there until you take them off. They're made from a combination of durable plastics, metal, and impact-resistant polycarbonate, meaning that even if they do slip or you accidentally drop them, they'll survive intact. After all, they were built to last.
If you're worried about scratching or smudging the lenses while they're on your wrist, Eyewris you covered. Firstly, the placement on the wrist was intentional since it produces less oils than your hands, resulting in less smudges. Secondly, the lenses are ultra-durable and coated with anti-smudge and anti-scratch layers.
Each pair ishandmade and has a blue light filter, so if you're regularly looking at a screen, they offer your eyes extra protection. Additionally, they're anti-reflective and have UV protection for outdoor wear. For those interested in getting their hands on some, picking the right pair of glasses won't be difficult because there's only one model available in two shades in both men's and women's that works for all.
The glasses' features
Mark and Kenzo Singer have won five international awards and have patents in multiple countries for their Eyewris glasses. Before co-creating their company, Mark founded Gorilla Glue and Giati Designs. He is also a craftsman, sculptor, and inventor. Meanwhile, Kenzo graduated with a degree in structural engineering from Cornell University and went on to work as a structural engineer in Los Angeles before leaving to work full-time for Eyewris.
To fund Eyewris, they started a GoFundMe campaign in 2020 and raised around $10,000 in eight days. They had to pause their efforts that year because of the pandemic. However, they then held a nine-month trial period in 2022, during which time they made about$28,000 in sales.For this trial, they avoided spending large sums of money on marketing by selling their product on a smaller scale. As a result, they actually ended up making a profit. Since their appearance on "Shark Tank," the profit numbers have only grown. The future certainly looks bright for Eyewris!