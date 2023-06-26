Hoda Kotb Almost Left The Today Show For A Much Different Career

Hoda Kotb studied broadcast journalism at Virginia Tech before heading out into the world to land her first job in the field she was passionate about. Her ideal gig was to work at a local television station, but she didn't have much luck. Many people told her she'd never make it in journalism, and she almost believed that would be the case. "I was in that car driving around for 10 days. I got rejected everywhere. Anywhere you can think of in the Southeast, I got rejected. Birmingham, Alabama, three times, Dothan, all the way down. All the way down to the bottom of the Panhandle. And finally, my mom needed the car and I had to go home," Kotb recalled of her early career days in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on SiriusXM.

She did eventually land small on-air roles, though she was hardly fulfilling her dream. Throughout the '90s, Kotb bounced around at a few different stations before eventually landing a job at NBC as a correspondent for "Dateline" in 1998. The rest, as they say, is history — in April 2023, Kotb celebrated 25 years with the network.

"When I first got hired, I felt unworthy of that job and I remembered them saying, 'Change your hair, change your clothes, change this, change that,'" she recalled. "Nothing was right about me. I felt like I was putting a circle in a square trying to fit," she recalled during an interview on "Today," a show that she has been a part of since 2007. Interestingly, however, Kotb had a backup plan that would have put her on a completely different career path if journalism didn't work out: She wanted to be a school teacher.