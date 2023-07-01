Kris Jenner Found A Way To Cope With Being A Girl Mom

The Kardashians are some of the most famous faces in the entertainment business. The reality TV family, led by Kris Jenner, are bonafide superstars with several successful businesses of their own. However, with fame comes a price, and there has been plenty of drama surrounding the family over the years. Momager Kris has had to navigate it all using the skills she's obtained by being a girl mom.

Although she has one son, Rob Kardashian, her family is predominantly comprised of women thanks to her five daughters; Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. With that many siblings in one family, there are bound to be disagreements from time to time, whether they're petty or serious. Even now that all of her kids are grown adults, the family drama continues regardless.

Kris has had to navigate numerous public scandals including Kim's sex tape, Kylie's plastic surgery rumors, Kourtney's volatile relationship with Scott Disick, Khloé's divorce from Lamar Odom, Kendall's controversial Pepsi commercial, Khloe's tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson, and so much more. However, some of the biggest drama to impact the Kardashian-Jenner clan has come from within the family itself.