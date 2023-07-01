Kate Middleton's Favorite Hobby Puts Her In Competition With Prince William

Barring divorce or a tragic event, Catherine, Princess of Wales will someday be the wife of the king of England. She'll then be the queen consort, though, similarly to King Charles III's wife, she'll likely be referred to as queen.

Kate reportedly already knows what her first move as queen will be, and it all connects to her current charity work with children. We've seen Kate visit and support a number of children's charities over the years, and she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 to help promote education and action on early childhood education and development.

But while Kate is busy with charity work, royal engagements, and raising three kids, she does take some time for herself. One favorite hobby is padel, sometimes called padel tennis, a sport that's basically a combination of tennis and squash. Kate apparently loves the game, and she plays with her husband.