What We Know About Tori Spelling's Romantic Past With Her 90210 Co-Stars

Tori Spelling is known for being one of the most famous faces of the 1990s. The actor is the daughter of TV icon Aaron Spelling and had roles on huge hit shows such as "Saved By The Bell" and "Beverly Hills 90210" during her early days in Hollywood. Over the years, Spelling also made headlines for her love life, which has included several big names, including some of her "90210" co-stars.

Spelling has also been romantically linked to stars like Ryan Ozar, Julian Lennon, Vince Neil, Nick Savalas, and "Days of Our Lives" stars Patrick Muldoon and Greg Vaughan. In 2004 the "Mystery Girls" star married Charlie Shahnaian, who wrote and starred in "Maybe, Baby, It's You" alongside Spelling on stage. The two were married for two years before calling it quits in 2006. That same year, the actor tied the knot with her "Mind Over Murder" co-star Dean McDermott. The couple went on to have five children together: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. McDermott also has a son named Jack from a previous relationship.

The pair were married for 18 years before announcing their split in 2023. However, rumors of the couple's marriage being on the rocks have played out in the media for the past decade. Still, many fans have been most interested in Spelling's romances with her "90210" co-stars.