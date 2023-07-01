Kathie Lee Gifford Thinks Hallmark Channel Is 'Genius'

There's a wide selection of holiday movies out there, but nobody does it quite like Hallmark Channel, and Kathie Lee Gifford couldn't agree more. The actor appreciates that the channel features some faith-based programming. "We're grateful that Hallmark came to understand that there's a huge demographic out there that is not offended by faith. They embrace it; they've been waiting for it," the 69-year-old actor shared in an appearance on the "Fox & Friends" show, where she talked about the second movie of the Godwink holiday franchise, as Fox News reported.

Hallmark's faith-based movie collection is about unlikely coincidences that bring two people together just in time for a picture-perfect Christmas season, but the coincidences in question are anything but chance. Gifford noted that the term "Godwink" implies the connection between "the divine and the human," adding that there are no coincidences when it comes to faith and that God "is actively involved in [human] lives."

"Hallmark, they're just geniuses over there. They know what America is missing, and they're missing out on wholesome, beautiful stories," the actor said enthusiastically, noting that since the movies are based on factual events, it makes them stand out from most Christmas movies. "The difference in our movies is that our movies are true. These things really happened to real people."