Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Enjoys Being 'Very Controversial' - Exclusive

Kathie Lee Gifford is excited to keep telling Bible stories and making them relevant to modern audiences, and she already has plans for more. She told us that her upcoming projects include making more oratorios, one of which is called "The God of the Nativity," which will explore the "true story" of the birth of Christ. She anticipates that this project may upset some people.

"It's going to be very controversial, which I like to be. People are going to go, 'Don't mess with my manger. I like my tinsel at Christmas time. I like my Christmas tree,'" Gifford predicted. But she doesn't see what she's doing as messing with anything. "I'm going to tell the truth," she explained. "You don't have to accept it or believe it, but I need to tell it."

She's particularly excited to retell the nativity story because hearing Rabbi Sobel's interpretation was a huge turning point in her spiritual journey. The Rabbi took hours to tell her the nativity story the first time they met, and Gifford said, "It literally changed my mind about Christmas. The real essence of Christmas changed my life because it confirmed rabbinical teaching is the only way to go, because that's how we really get to the heart of things."

