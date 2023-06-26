Would Princess Diana And Meghan Markle Have Been Friends? Royal Expert Weighs In

Even though Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex never met, the two women are often compared. Meghan has frequently channeled Diana's iconic style, and body language experts have noted Diana and Meghan's similar parenting styles. Given this common ground, many people have speculated on what their relationship would have been like. Back in 2017, a newly engaged Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex confidently told the BBC that Diana and Meghan would "be thick as thieves" and that his mom would be "best friends with Meghan." In the 2022 docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the duke mentioned their shared personality traits: "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence," per New York Post,

In addition, Meghan reportedly reveres her late mother-in-law. In his book, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," biographer Andrew Morton wrote, "She was intrigued by Diana not just for her style but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model" (via Good Morning America).

In 2021, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York revealed what Princess Diana would have thought of her daughters-in-law. "I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen," Fergie informed People. "Because each has got her own voice." Despite these positive assertions, not everyone believes Diana and Meghan would be friends. Angela Levin, author of a 2018 biography on Prince Harry, recently claimed that their takes on the monarchy would cause conflict.