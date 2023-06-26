Virgin River Star Martin Henderson Posts Up-Close Look At Treatment For Injury

"Virgin River" star Martin Henderson gave his social media fans an update on his health following a sports injury. The New Zealand native took to his Instagram account in June 2023 to share that he had been suffering from some nagging shoulder pain after he went too hard on the tennis court. However, he admitted that things were looking up thanks to the help of a special physical therapist. "Thank you @cryohealthnz for putting humpty back together again!" he wrote. "Been nursing a persistent shoulder injury after a heated game of doubles last month and feel so much better already thanks to Jilly and her skill as a physical therapist."

Henderson went on to reveal that cryo therapy is still pretty new to New Zealand but that he was thankful to have his old friend from California helping him heal and get ready for more adventures with her physiotherapy skills. Of course, it's no surprise that Henderson would get a sports-related injury as he's proven himself to be quite the athlete over the years. In January 2023, he gushed over spending time at the Australian Open, where he spent his time rooting for Tommy Paul, proving what a big tennis fan he really is.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor didn't hesitate to share their support for him during his recovery.