The Marriage Pamela Anderson Regretted Immediately After Tying The Knot

Pamela Anderson is known for being one of the most beautiful stars of TV and movies after hitting it big in the 1990s with shows like "Baywatch" and "Home Improvement." However, Anderson's personal life has been the thing to make most headlines throughout the decades. The former Playboy cover girl is often talked about for her romantic relationships, having dated men like Kelly Slater, Adil Rami, and Jamie Padgett. She's also been married five times to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, as well as Rick Salomon, who she married on two separate occasions, Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst. However, out of all of her marriages, the actor says that she knew one of the relationships was doomed almost immediately.

Sadly, it seems that Anderson has yet to find another love like the one she had with Lee, whom she shares her two sons Dylan and Brandon with. "There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. He was the love of my life," Anderson told People Magazine in 2015. "We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us. It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him," she added.

Thankfully, Anderson says she and Lee are on good terms and have remained friends since their split, unlike her current relationship with former husband Kid Rock.