Robert Downey Jr.'s Most Candid Remarks About Serving Jail Time

Everyone has a past, and it can be either good, bad, or ugly — or sometimes a combination of all three. Even some of your favorite actors weren't always so squeaky clean. To some, finding out what some celebrities have been through may be horrifying, but to the rest of us, it only makes them that much more relatable and human. At the end of the day, nobody's perfect, and we are all deserving of second chances. Long before we discovered Jeremy Meek — the tanned inmate hunk-turned-supermodel with ocean blue eyes, an orange jumpsuit, and a viral mugshot — and dubbed him "Prison Bae," our very own Avenger and certified DILF Robert Downey Jr. was doing time, and it wasn't for being criminally handsome.

Downey, also endearingly referred to as RDJ by fans everywhere, found early success as a young actor. He was linked to the famed Brat Pack of the '80s before going through some troubling times. Downey definitely has interesting stories to tell about his life before all of the renewed fame and acclaim he garnered for his performance as Iron Man. While he has done amazingly well for himself, he spent some of his younger days serving jail time, and he isn't mincing any words about the experience.