Did Jennifer Aniston Change Her Last Name To Brad Pitt's When They Wed?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are often remembered as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. The duo had a wild relationship ride that played out in the media, with seemingly every detail of their lives from their courtship to Aniston's marital name change, and rumors about their divorce being reported on. Aniston first met Pitt in 1994 through their managers. However, nothing romantic began to spark between the pair until 1998 when they were set up by their agents. The couple dated for about a year before getting engaged and in 2000 they tied the knot in a Malibu ceremony.

Aniston and Pitt became a Hollywood golden couple, and fans couldn't get enough of their public appearances. The duo even appeared on "Friends" together when Pitt guest starred in his wife's iconic television series. Sadly, in early 2005, the pair announced their split, and fans were devastated to learn that the couple had gone their separate ways. "We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another," the couple said in a joint statement at the time via Us Weekly.

Following the couple's divorce, Aniston may have learned some major life lessons, including one about taking her husband's last name.