Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Love Being Grandparents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. The two have been side by side for decades, and even share a large, blended family. Tom shares his oldest two children Colin and Elizabeth Ann Hanks with his former wife Samantha Lewes. However, after the couple divorced in 1987, the "Sleepless in Seattle" star went on to marry Wilson, and the two welcomed two children of their own, sons Chet and Truman Hanks. However, now that all of their kids are grown, Tom and Rita get to enjoy being grandparents in every way possible.

Tom told The New York Times in 2019 that his oldest children remember when he was struggling to pay the bills and get established in his acting career. However, he claims his younger two children were born during a time when he had already hit it big, revealing that the two sets of kids grew up in very different ways. "They remember when their dad was just a guy trying to, you know, make the rent. My other kids, they were born after I had established a beachhead in every way. And so their lives were just different," Tom said.

Despite changing parental situations during his children's lives, Tom and his wife are now getting to reap all of the benefits of grandparenthood, although they have different ideas of what it takes to win over their grandkids.