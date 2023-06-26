Don Lemon Says He's Not 'Perfect' In First Interview After CNN Firing

It's been a rocky road couple of years for TV journalist Don Lemon. In 2022, CNN's Lemon lost his primetime spot after starting as a host on "CNN Tonight" in 2014, which was later renamed "Don Lemon Tonight." He was moved from the primetime host slot in the evening to a co-host position on "CNN This Morning" in November 2022, but that position was relatively short-lived.

By April 2023, Lemon was let go from CNN, and based on his tweet at the time, it caught him completely by surprise and he was told he was fired by his agent, not by anyone at CNN. He wrote, "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

Since his firing, he's been pretty quiet on social media and hasn't spoken publicly about it, but he's now given an interview that sheds some light on what he thinks prompted his firing.