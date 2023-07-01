Facts About General Hospital Star Maurice Benard

As of 2023, the ABC soap opera, "General Hospital," has been on the air for 60 years. This makes it one of the longest-running soap operas on television. One of the "General Hospital" stars who have been on the show the longest is Maurice Benard, the actor who has played the role of Michael 'Sonny' Corinthos since joining in 1993. Sonny is a beloved regular who originally appeared on the show as Frank Smith's young footman. As his character's story progressed, so did his career as a mobster, eventually making him the head honcho of Port Charles.

After thirty years of appearing on "GH," Sonny has had numerous affairs, five children, and multiple marriages. However, Benard's character was initially intended to be just a brief cameo. The soap opera star told the New York Post, "It was actually a six-month contract. And then I decided to stay, and I made some different choices as an actor for the character, and the audience started to like him."