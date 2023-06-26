HGTV's Jasmine Roth Celebrates A Small Recovery Win After Grueling Back Treatments

Not long after HGTV's Jasmine Roth called for compassion after a painful hospital visit involving a herniated disk in her neck, the "Hidden Potential" star has taken to Instagram to celebrate a small health victory.

The 38-year-old TV personality shared via an Instagram video post two days ago, "I'm so happy to report that today is the first day in eight months that I've been able to wake up, work, laugh, and just 'live' without any pain." Referring to the chronic pain she's been in since Thanksgiving of last year, Roth continued in her post, "I know there are so many people who have suffered pain so much longer than me and it makes it feel silly to make such a big deal about my situation, but having a herniated disk has honestly rocked my world."

The host of "Help! I Wrecked My House" has been candid about her health struggles since chronic pain became a part of her life. She has previously talked of how grueling the entire experience has been on her while calling on people to be kind on social media because you never know what someone is going through behind all of those filters. "We're all just trying to figure things out, do our best, and build our happy and some days are easier than others," shared Roth earlier this month via Instagram.