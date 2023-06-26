DAYS Stars Sal Stowers And Lamon Archey Tease A Big 'Elani Surprise' For July

"Days of Our Lives" fans are in for a treat in July. The Peacock soap opera will seemingly be reuniting one of its most beloved couples, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers). The couple haven't been seen on-screen together since summer 2022, but it seems that they'll both be back in Salem again in the very near future and many viewers are thrilled that the pair are reprising their roles. For his part, Archey has already returned to the sudser to celebrate Christmas and Juneteenth. However, this will mark Stowers' first time back since her departure. The on-screen couple even took to social media to tease their comeback for fans.

In a cute video posted to the "Days of Our Lives" Twitter account, Stowers and Archey told fans that they have a "huge surprise" in store for them as they snuggled up together. "Elani," Archey exclaimed, referencing the soap stars' couple name. "Are we back?" he asked as they both smiled and encouraged viewers to tune in to find out more. "We love you," Stowers said as she blew a kiss to the camera.

"So great to have them back! Wish they were back for good!!" one person tweeted. "This makes me so happy!!!" another wrote. "It's great to see this beautiful couple together again," a third fan said.